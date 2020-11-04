DSWD provides P8.3M to typhoon-hit families, assures public of P866-M stockpile, standby funds

An aerial view of Virac, Catanduanes on November 3, 2020, two days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area leaving 75% of houses in town damaged or destroyed according to the local government. Virac says it is running low on resources to help in the aftermath of the typhoon and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday said a total of P8.3 million in assistance have been provided to thousands of families affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

“Ang tulong na ito ay binubuo ng family food packs at food and non-food items. Bukod dito, nagsasagawa rin tayo ng psychosocial first aid intervention sa mga apektadong pamilya katuwang ang Department of Health at pribadong sektor,” said DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista.

(The assistance is in the form of family food packs, food and non-food items. Aside from this, we are also conducting psychosocial first aid intervention to affected families with the help of the Department of Health and the private sector.)

In a government online briefing, Bautista said the agency has enough funds to respond to calamities.



“Base sa ating pinakahuling report ng DSWD, ang ating field offices and National Resource Operations Center, ay mayroong nakahandang stockpile at standby fund—ito na 'yung sumatotal na nagkakahalaga ng P866 million,” he said.

(Based on DSWD’s latest report, our field offices and the National Resource Operations Center, we have a stockpile and standby fund of P866 million.)

Standby funds amount to P281.2-million, he said. Of these, P239.7 million will be used as quick response funds that can be distributed to its field offices.



“Ang QRF ay bahagi ng standby funds para sa relief at rehabilitation tuwing may kalamidad,” he said.

(The QRF (quick response funds) is part of the standby funds for the relief and rehabilitation every time there’s a calamity.)



The DSWD, meanwhile, has a stockpile of 271,682 family food packs worth P124.1 million; P185.7 million worth of food items or raw materials ready for repacking; and P274 million in non-food items like hygiene kits, sanitary kits, plastic mats, and tents.



“Maari din magsumite ang DSWD sa Department of Budget and Management upang ma-replenish ang quick response funds, ito na 'yung cash na naka standby,” he said.

(The DSWD could also ask the Department of Budget and Management to replenish the quick response funds.)

Based on the agency’s monitoring as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 207,518 families or 820,030 individuals from 3,307 barangays in Regions 2,3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, 5, 8, CAR, and NCR were affected by typhoon Rolly.

Watch more in iWantTFC

A total of 48,744 families or 188,417 individuals are temporarily staying in 1,874 evacuation centers in regions 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, 5, CAR, and NCR.

Region 5 has the most number of evacuees at 27,540 families or 109,961 individuals staying in 1,024 evacuation centers, followed by Calabarzon with 20,915 families or 77,428 individuals staying in 832 evacuation centers.

In Catanduanes, where Rolly made its first landfall as a super typhoon, the DSWD said it was able to send an initial 1,300 family food packs on Tuesday with help from the Philippine Air Force.

Another batch of 3,000 family food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, sleeping kits and mosquito nets were loaded into Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Gabriela Silang and is expected to arrive Wednesday or Thursday morning.