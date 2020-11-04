LIST: Countries that sent condolences, aid to PH after super typhoon Rolly devastation

Residents of Purok 4 and Purok 6 in Barangay San Francisco return to the location of their homes in Guinobatan Albay on November 03, 2020, days after boulders and sand swept through the community during the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly last November 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some countries sent their condolences and pledged aid to the Philippines after typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest storm for 2020, wreaked havoc in parts of the country.

UNITED KINGDOM

The government of the United Kingdom on Tuesday said was allotting £1 million (around P62.8 million/$1.2 million) to help victims of Typhoon Goni (Rolly) in the Philippines, as well as those affected by the recent flooding in Vietnam.

Nigel Adams, the Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), announced UK's aid for the two Southeast Asian countries.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government said it has pledged 35 million AED or more than P450 million of financial aid for those affected by the typhoon.

According to WAM (Emirates News Agency), a delegation from the Emirates Red Cross (ERC) has travelled to Manila to oversee the relief operations and ensure urgent delivery of the aid in coordination with local authorities in the Philippines.

“Phase One of the ERC aid project includes large volume of shelter materials, while Phase Two will provide health, food and other humanitarian assistance to those affected by the recent natural calamity,” it said.

“H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, has been monitoring typhoon ‘Goni’ (local name ‘Rolly’) since it started to hit the Philippines over the weekend,” it added.

European Union

The European Union offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the typhoon.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of #RollyPH and #QuintaPH @eu_echo @ECHO_Asia stands ready to assist in the recovery efforts. #EUinthePhilippines,” it said in a tweet.

France

The Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia

also offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the typhoon.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Typhoon #RollyPH, which has killed over a dozen persons and injured & displaced many others, particularly in the Bicol region & in Southern Luzon,” it said in a Facebook post.

“We offer our sympathy to all affected by this catastrophe and express our solidarity with the Filipino people & the local authorities.”

Typhoon Rolly, which struck the Philippines as a super typhoon on Sunday, killed at least 19 people and has affected hundreds of thousands in several provinces.

More than 4 millions of residents in the region remain without electricity and even energy officials are unable to say when power could be restored.