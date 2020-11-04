Congresswoman, 2 other House employees test positive for COVID-19

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A 77-year-old congresswoman, along with two other staff at the House of Representatives, have tested positive for COVID-19, the chamber's medical head said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Salvador Richard Dizon, chief of the House of Representatives Medical and Dental Service, the lady lawmaker, who is a Quezon City resident, experienced itchy throat with occasional dry cough before she was confirmed to be positive of the new coronavirus.

She began her home isolation on October 30 upon arrival in Manila from the province before experiencing symptoms 3 days later. A swab specimen was collected Tuesday.

Dizon said the congresswoman, tagged as COVID-19 Case No. 90 in the House of Representatives, currently has mild symptoms and is under home isolation. Contact-tracing has also started.

The two other new cases involved a 40-year-old female congressional staff who resides in Malabon City, another congressional staff aged 43.

Both employees are under home isolation as well.

-- With a report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News