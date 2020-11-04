Biden o Trump: Sinong lider ang mas makabubuti sa PH-US relations?

Watch more in iWantTFC



MAYNILA — Umarangkada na nitong Miyerkoles, Manila time, ang presidential elections sa Amerika sa pagitan nina incumbent Donald Trump at katunggali nitong si Joe Biden.

Nagsimula ang makasaysayang election day sa Amerika nang mayroong record na 101 million early votes mula sa mga botanteng gustong masiguro na mapasok ang mga boto nila in-person, sa mga drop box, at maging mail-in vote.

Mabilis ang naging bilangan mula sa mga polling centers sa east coast, midwest, at west coast.

Dikit pa ang labanan sa electoral votes kung saan lamang sa pinakahuling tally si Biden.

Bagama't dikit pa ang laban, may mga boto pa mula sa tatlong swing states na hindi pa nabibilang. Ito ang Michigan, Pennsylvania at Wisonsin.

May pinagsamang 46 electoral votes ang tatlong state at susi sa panalo para maabot ang magic number na 270 electoral votes.

Sa kabila ng patuloy na bilangan, nagulantang naman ang marami sa naging pahayag ni Trump na tingin niya ay panalo na siya kahit marami pang boto ang hindi napoproseso. Dagdag pa niya, ipatitigil na niya ang bilangan.

"We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list... As far as I'm concerned, we've already won," aniya.

RELASYONG US-PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tiniyak naman ng embahada ng Amerika sa bansa na mananatiling matibay ang relasyon nito sa Pilipinas sinuman ang manalo sa halalan.

"There had been republican and democratic presidents of the United States... Different administrations of the Philippines. But one constant had been the relationship between our peoples, the relationship between our countries had always been strong. I am certain that’s going to continue," ani John Law, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires.

Ganito rin ang tingin ng Malacañang.

"You see the State Department ensures continuity as far as US foreign policy is concerned. So we don’t expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States," ani Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Hindi gaya ni dating US President Barack Obama, nakasundo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Trump, na hindi binatikos ang drug war ng administrasyon.

Ayon naman sa isang international relations professor, sinuman ang maupong presidente sa Amerika ay interes naman nila ang uunahin ng mga ito.

"They will advance American national interest. Ang challenge here how our decision-makers will be able to recognize whatever their policies as challenges or opportunities... Then of course, there’s the element of willingness on our part of how we could take advantage of those challenges," ani Prof. Renato de Castro.

—Ulat nina TJ Manotoc at Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News