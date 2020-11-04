16 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now at 11,380

MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,380 Wednesday with 16 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,195 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,357 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality on Wednesday.

04 November 2020



Figures today show 16 new confirmed cases, 3 new recoveries, and no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/j54qHHw78G — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 4, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 522 in the Asia Pacific, 185 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 388,137 people. The tally includes 7,367 deaths, 349,091 recoveries, and 31,679 active cases.