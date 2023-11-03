

MANILA — A vlogger is under investigation after being linked to the illegal recruitment of two Filipinas, the Bureau of Immigration said on Friday.

Authorities intercepted the two women as they attempted to travel to Sri Lanka on November 2. Both were recruited by a Sri Lanka-based woman, who promised them jobs as household service workers or call center agents and charged them around P50,000 each, the BI said.

One of the victims said she was referred to the recruiter by a Facebook vlogger, who contacted her after she commented on an online video, the bureau said.

"Both the recruiter and the vlogger are being investigated on by the IACAT (Inter-agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for their involvement in the recruitment," it added.

The Bureau of Immigration has yet to respond to ABS-CBN News' request for more information on the vlogger.

