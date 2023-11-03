Representatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Armed Forces attend the opening ceremonies of the RP-US Balikatan Exercises at the Tejeros Hall, AFP Commissioned Officers Club Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on April 11, 2023. Over 17,600 servicemen - 5,400 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and 12,200 US military personnel will participate in the 38th Balikatan excercise scheduled this April. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The United States on Friday reiterated it would continue to partner with the Philippines to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“The US Indo Pacific command joint force will remain dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and we expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific to operate in international waters safely and in accordance with international law,” said US Navy Captain Claudine Caluori, Mission Commander of Pacific Partnership 2023.





Asked if the US would help the Philippines following recent Chinese activities that resulted in a collision, she said, "the US will continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows."

"These actions are destabilizing and they threaten the region’s security and prosperity," Caluori said in a virtual briefing.

"This is why our primary focus is on strengthening deterrence in collaboration with our growing network of allies and partners and we remain focused on building and strengthening international relationships, both in preparation for, and in response to, disaster emergencies," she said.

Caluori did not also respond directly when asked if the US Navy would join the Philippines in its resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

“Our government has reaffirmed that we have a strong US-Philippine alliance which is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and we will continue to partner closely with the Philippines," Caluori said.

"I do want to say that our relations are based on strong, historical, and cultural linkages and a shared commitment to democracy and human rights," she said.

"These strong people to people ties and economic cooperation provide additional avenues to engage on a bilateral, regional and global issues and as our alliance continues to contribute to the security of our two nations while also strengthening the rules-based order that benefit all nations within the Indo-Pacific,” she said.

This year’s Pacific Partnership included stops in Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Fiji, Samoa, Palau and Papua New Guinea and will continue through the end of the year with a stop in Tonga.

This is considered the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.