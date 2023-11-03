Remains of Filipina killed in Israel arrive in PH

The remains of Angelyn Aguirre arrived on Friday afternoon from Israel, where she was killed amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

MANILA — The loading area of the Pair-Pags Center in Parañaque City was filled with grief as family members of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Angelyn Aguirre received her remains.

The remains of Aguirre arrived on Friday afternoon from Israel, where she was killed amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The scene was different from what they had hoped for -- a happy reunion wherein Aguirre was supposed to return home for good before the year ends and start her own family.

Aguirre worked in Israel for 7 years as a caregiver. She refused to leave her 70-year-old ward when Hamas militants raided the bomb shelter.



Her heroism, according to OWWA, will not be left unnoticed as she will be given a hero’s welcome in her hometown in Pangasinan.



The agency will provide assistance to the family, OWWA said.



Her family will also receive P94,000 to P134,000 financial aid from the government of Israel.



From the airport, the remains will be brought to her hometown in Binmaley, Pangasinan.

Aguirre was among the 4 Filipinos killed in Hamas militants’ attack in Israel.