PNP: 47 confirmed election-related incidents during BSKE

MANILA — The number of confirmed election-related incidents (ERI) recorded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 has reached 47.

Out of the 275 incidents reported by the PNP, 122 are suspected to be ERI, while 106 are non-election-related incidents.

Among the 47 validated election-related incidents, 15 resulted in fatalities, 43 individuals were injured, and 16 were unharmed.

47 Validated ERIs:

Shooting incident - 19

Physical injury - 7

Mauling - 4

Kidnapping - 3

Light threat - 2

Fire incidents - 2

Grave Threat - 1

Armed confrontation - 1

Robbery w/ intimidation - 1

Indiscriminate firing - 1

Armed encounter - 1

The recorded 47 validated election-related incidents by the PNP for the BSKE 2023 is higher compared to the recorded 40 validated ERIs during the BSKE 2018 and the 27 validated ERIs during the 2022 National Elections.

The PNP admitted that they anticipated an increase in the number of confirmed election-related incidents for this election.

"Isa sa tinitingnan natin diyan ay napakatagal nung huling BSKE 2018, 5 years. So somehow anticipated natin ito," PNP PIO acting chief Police Col. Jean Fajardo said.

Nevertheless, the PNP still maintains that the BSKE 2023 was generally peaceful and that no failure of election occurred.

Currently, there are no reported cases of ballot snatching, but police are investigating an incident where a newly proclaimed councilor in Barangay Poblacion 3, Midsayap, Cotabato, was shot.

The PNP also clarified that no police personnel backed out from serving as a special electoral board in Abra.

An investigation is also underway regarding a police officer in BAR who allegedly entered a voting center accompanied by several security escorts on the day of the election.

The PNP will maintain tight security measures, especially in areas where incidents of violence have occurred.