PCG chief to meet with Japanese counterpart in Manila





MANILA — The heads of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) are expected to discuss regional maritime challenges and may also tackle the West Philippine Sea when they meet in Manila on Saturday, according to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo.





PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan and JCG Commandant Admiral Shohei Ishii are also expected to talk about capability development and partnership between the two coast guards.



"Mag-uusap ‘yung dalawang komandante ng coast guards sa regional situation. Maaaring mapag-usapan ang West Philippine Sea. Of course pag-uusapan din ‘yung capability development at ‘yung partnership between two coast guard agencies at maging ‘yung people-to-people exchange at ‘yung training na ginagawa at ini-isponsor-an ng Japan Coast Guard para sa mga tauhan ng Philippine Coast Guard,” Balilo said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on Friday.





Ishii is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Saturday morning. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also visit the PCG headquarters Saturday afternoon. He will be given arrival honors and a tour of the PCG vessel made by Japan.



“Ang bansang Japan ay isang kaalyadong bansa na matagal na nating katulong sa developments sa Philippine Coast Guard. ‘Yung mga barko natin ay galing sa Japan, at ang mga radar system natin. Involved din sila sa human resource development ng Philippine Coast Guard. Bibigyan natin ng arrival honors ang Prime Minister ng Japan dito, at may panandaliang pag-uusap, kasama ng leaders ng Philippine Coast Guard, at pagkatapos ay itu-tour natin siya sa isang barko ng Philippine Coast Guard na ginawa sa bansang Japan,” Balilo said.



The Japanese Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a special joint session of the 19th Congress on Saturday.

Meanwhile, political analyst Dr. Froilan Caliling said in the same televised briefing that the visit could be a "preparation to what will be the design or the structural architecture that Japan is trying to build with the ASEAN."

"Alam naman natin na ang ASEAN ay medyo naki-criticize sa kanilang medyo soft stance, particularly dito sa issue ng West Philippine Sea. I think what Japan would like to do right now is for ASEAN to be more vocal and for ASEAN to be more decisive sa usaping ito,” Caliling said.



"I really believe that with China cancelling all these concessions, talagang kayang-kayang punan ito ng bansang Hapon and I believe yung kanilang suporta sa bansang Pilipinas, which we felt in the past, sa tingin ko lalung mapapaigting ngayon,” he added.