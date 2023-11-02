Image courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

The northeast monsoon or Amihan has weakened and will not affect the country this Friday as most Filipinos report back to work, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

However, a shear line, where cool and dry Amihan winds converge with the warm and moist Pacific winds, will still bring scattered rains in Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be mostly sunny and warm, with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Generally fair weather, save for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, is also forecast for the weekend, when millions are expected to return home from their extended Undas break.

State meteorologist Aldczar Aurelio added that no weather disturbance is being monitored in the western Pacific and the Philippine area of responsibility.