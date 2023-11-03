Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, in Gaza, Nov. 1, 2023. Ambulances carrying evacuees from the Gaza Strip were driven through the border crossing at Rafah on November 1. As per the agreement made by Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, a number of foreign nationals and individuals with critical injuries will be permitted to evacuate the besieged territory. Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE

MANILA — More Filipinos seeking to flee Gaza could cross into Egypt this weekend "at the latest," President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Friday.

Two Filipino health workers working with Doctors Without Borders have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which was opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Philippine Ambassador Pedro "Junie" Laylo, Jr. that more Filipinos could cross the Rafah border on Friday or Saturday, Marcos said.

"May pangako sila sa atin na maipapalabas na ang mga Pinoy by today or tomorrow, that is what they promised us. Saturday daw at the latest," Marcos told Palace reporters.

"Nakahanda naman lahat ng ating mga bus, nakahanda na 'yung embassy natin sa Cairo, matagal na silang nag-aantay dun sa tawiran, yung Rafah crossing. They are ready for when the time comes na tumawid na ang mga Pinoy, dadalhin at pauuwiin," he said.

The Philippines offered to assist other Southeast Asian countries in evacuating their citizens out of Gaza, Marcos said.

"It looks like we are the ones there first because ang presence naman ng Pinoy sa in the area is much higher than the others... Sana naman matototoo na para mailabas na natin ang lahat ng gustong lumabas ang bring them back home to safety.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said around 57 Filipinos in Gaza were waiting to cross the Rafah border in the south.

Egypt this week announced that the most badly wounded, foreigners, and dual nationals could flee Gaza, which has suffered weeks of relentless bombardment by Israel.

Israel pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country's history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, also mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The bombing campaign has cost the lives of more than 8,500 people, mostly civilians and including more than 3,500 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.



Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said 45 Filipinos from Israel were expected to arrive in the Philippines on Monday, Nov. 6. There are 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers.

At least 4 Filipinos have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, officials said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse