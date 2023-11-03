Comelec Board of election Inspectors and poll clerks begin the counting of ballots as voting ends at the Paranaque Elementary School Central in Paranaque City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections will not file cases against teachers who withdrew from serving on the day of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they appreciated the efforts of teachers and described them as heroes.

“Hindi talaga ako inclined na mag-file ng criminal cases against these teachers. Bakit? Magse-serve uli sila sa mga susunod eh,” Garcia said.

“Yung criminal, parang napakabigat kasi ng criminal cases na ito na nga lang ang ibinigay na honoraria, tinakot pa sila, hanggang ngayon maaaring tinatakot pa rin sila, kakasuhan pa namin. Ang dapat kasuhan 'yung nananakot,” he added.

Garcia said he wanted to probe the reason why they backed out and know if they were threatened. He said he wanted to avoid this situation in the future.

It is up to the Department of Education, however, to file administrative cases against the teachers if warranted.

Cops who withdrew on election day, however, are a different case, Garcia said, as uniformed personnel should not be easily scared doing their duties.

Filing of criminal cases may still be possible depending on their reason.

Garcia previously said that some PNP personnel who were supposed to take the place of teachers in the electoral board suddenly withdrew.

Because of this, he said he was considering training soldiers as members of the electoral board.

BETTER ELECTIONS

Garcia described this year's BSKE as better compared to previous village elections, although there is room for improvement. The elections, he said, were orderly from the filing of Certificates of Candidacy to election day.



“Ang presinto natin, 'yung apektado naman ng violence hindi naman ganun kadami. 'Yung ine-expect nating failure of election wala kaming nakitang failure of election. Nagkaroon ng delay in the conduct of election but that is not failure of election,” Garcia said.

“Kapag walang failure of election isa lang ang ibig sabihin, ang ibig sabihin noon, naging maayos ang conduct ng halalan. Natapos tayo, our democracy survived and we conducted a very honest, transparent, and credible Barangay and SK elections.”

Garcia also pointed out the successful implementation of their pilot programs—the early voting for pregnant voters, senior citizens, indigenous peoples, and persons with disability.

There was also the mall voting and automated elections in 3 villages. He hoped these could be applied in the next elections in 2025.

He also appealed to Congress to extend voting hours up to 5 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. to better accommodate voters.

The poll chief, meanwhile, reminded candidates, even those who withdrew, to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) 30 days after the elections.

This was to avoid being fined and disqualified from holding public office.

Candidates also need to take down their campaign posters and other campaign materials by tomorrow to not be charged with an election offense.