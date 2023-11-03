Residents evacuate from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza on Thursday. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

MANILA — As Israeli troops continue their ground invasion of the Gaza Strip claiming to have surrounded Gaza City on Friday, the Philippine envoy to Jordan said the 9 Filipinos remaining in the besieged city are safe.

“For now, we can only say that all the 9 Filipinos in Gaza City are safe and accounted for,” Ambassador Wilfredo Santos told ABS-CBN News.

Gaza City, home to almost 600,000 people, is the largest city in Palestine.

It sits in the northern half of the Gaza Strip.

Reports emerged Friday that the roads from Gaza City going south to the Rafah border are either blocked or under heavy bombardment from Israel.

The Rafah border crossing is the only exit from the Gaza Strip for now.

Two batches of foreign nationals have been allowed to cross the border to Egypt in the past 2 days.

“Under normal conditions, it will take 45 minutes by car to reach the Rafah border crossing from Gaza City. But these are not normal times. There are taxis still plying this route but the drivers may charge higher rates,” Santos said.

“We can only hope and pray that our Filipino nationals in Gaza City who want to be repatriated can reach the border crossing area once the notice is given,” he added.

Santos said 8 of the 9 Filipinos left in Gaza City are hoping to cross the Rafah border and return to the Philippines.

They are part of the 134 Filipinos still in the Gaza Strip.

“Our nationals are still waiting for the signal to be allowed to exit Gaza for Egypt. To date, 115 Filipinos expressed interest to be repatriated. 19 remain undecided,” Santos said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the Israeli government has promised to allow Filipinos to leave Gaza either by today or tomorrow, Saturday.

“I’ve asked Secretary Ricky Manalo to make --- well, the Ambassador, Ambassador Ilan Fluss and, of course, he has been able to get in touch with the Foreign Minister of Israel and our Ambassador, Ambassador Junie Laylo was able to see the President yesterday --- the President of Israel yesterday. So, may pangako sila sa atin na maipapalabas na ang mga Pinoy, ang mga Pilipino, maipapalabas na by today or tomorrow. That is what they promised us. Saturday daw at the latest,” he said.

DFA undersecretary for migrant workers’ affairs Eduardo De Vega confirmed this to ABS-CBN News.

"The Israelis did assure us of this. They consider us a friend,” he said.

But there were no Filipinos however in Friday's list of foreigners allowed to cross the Rafah border, according to Philippine envoy to Egypt, Ambassador Ezzedin Tago.

The first list included 2 Filipino medical coordinators of the international humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders while there no Filipinos included in the second list of almost 600 foreigners allowed to cross the Rafah border crossing Thursday.

The border was opened through a Qatar-brokered deal between Israel, Egypt, Hamas and the United States which would allow foreign passport holders and some wounded Gazans to leave the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, there are still 123 Filipinos in the West Bank, according to Santos.

Of this number, 91 are resident Filipinos, 23 are overseas Filipino workers and 9 Filipino nuns,

Four of them have requested to be repatriated while another 2 have earlier crossed to Jordan in a bid to be repatriated.

More than 9,000 have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes since the hostilities between Israel and Hamas resumed, following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Around 1,400 Israelis died in the attack.