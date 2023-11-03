OFW Elmer Puno arrives at NAIA 3 in Pasay City on Oct. 20, 2023 after being repatriated from Israel. Puno is one of 18 OFWs in the second batch of repatriations due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A total of 119 Filipino workers from Israel have been repatriated to the Philippines since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in October, the Department of Migrant Workers said Friday.

Twenty-three more OFWs from Israel are expected to arrive on Monday and 27 on Tuesday. The Philippine government has received 178 requests for repatriation from Filipinos in Israel so far, according to DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

The returning Filipinos receive financial assistance, medical aid, psychosocial counseling, skills training, and livelihood assistance, he said in a public briefing.

The body of caregiver Israel Angelyn Aguirre, one of four Filipinos who have died in the conflict, is scheduled to the arrive in the Philippines on Friday afternoon.

Aguirre, 32, died when her kibbutz in southern Israel was attacked by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023. She has been called a “hero” for refusing to leave her ward, an elderly Israeli.

“Tayo ay nakikiramay sa kanilang mga kaanak, mga naiwang mahal sa buhay… Lahat ng tulong, in terms of financial assistance, funeral and burial expenses, livelihood…at trabaho para sa naiwang pamilya ay naiugnay na natin sa relevant government agencies,” Cacdac said.

The DMW has given private recruitment agencies three days to submit a new inventory of their workers deployed to Israel.

“We are just making sure mayroon ding pakakataong tumulong ang recruitment agencies na dating nagpadala sa Israel… We just advise them, if they are capable, and it is within their authority as well as resources na tumulong, tumulong na rin sila sa paglikas at pag-update, pag-monitor sa ating mga kababayan sa Israel,” Cacdac said.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, Filipino officials earlier said. Meanwhile, around 130 Filipinos were in Hamas-run Gaza.

Meanwhile, 10 of 185 OFWs in Lebanon who requested repatriation have returned to the Philippines, as tension between Israel and Hezbollah militant group led to violence, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Of this number, 6 were repatriated back to the Philippines on Friday morning. The other 4 arrived last Saturday.

The Philippine government is currently processing the repatriation of 35 more Filipinos, Cacdac said.

“May kaunting kaibahan ang sitwasyon sa Lebanon… Mayroong proseso pa ng immigration authorities doon at pagkausap employers… Kinakausap pa nang isa-isa ang employers para magkaroon ng paglilinaw patungkol sa pagpapauwi sa OFWs doon,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously raised Alert Level 3 in Lebanon, which calls for voluntary repatriation.

Israel's military had warned that Hezbollah's escalating attacks on Israel risk "dragging Lebanon into a war," after fresh cross-border fire exchanges raised fears of a wider conflict.