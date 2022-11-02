MANILA—A person of interest (POI) in the murder of veteran broadcaster Percival Mabasa arrived in Manila from Palawan Wednesday night, officials said early Thursday.

Officials said the person, who landed at NAIA was escorted by jail officers, was taken into custody by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents.

According to authorities, the POI is also being investigated over the death of Jun Villamor, whom officials said alleged acted as the middleman in the killing of Mabasa, who was also known as Percy Lapid.

Roy Mabasa, Percy's brother, said earlier Wednesday that authorities have identified the alleged masterminds in the killing of the radio commentator.

Roy said he met with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and National Bureau of Investigation Director Medardo de Lemos at the Department of Justice for a case conference, where some names of those behind the killings were supposedly mentioned.

However, he refused to divulge how many will be charged but confirmed that authorities are looking at the filing of murder charges for both the killings of Lapid and Villamor.

Villamor was killed inside the New Bilibid Prison on October 18, the same day that self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial told reporters someone from the national penitentiary offered P550,000 for Lapid’s killing.

Escorial later identified Villamor as the alleged middleman in the murder plot, but did not name the mastermind nor motive in the slay.

Mabasa was a critic of the Duterte administration, as well as of some policies and officials of the Marcos Jr administration.

