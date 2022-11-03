Residents clean and navigate through mud and debris brought by tropical storm Paeng as they visit departed loved ones at the Noveletea Municipal Cemetery in Cavite on November 1, 2022, All Saints Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 4 PAGASA radars are malfunctioning and it needs some 700 additional employees to boost weather monitoring, the bureau said on Thursday, days after severe tropical storm Paeng devastated large swaths of the country.

PAGASA administrator Dr. Vicente Malano said the malfunctioning Doppler weather radars are located in Batanes, Catanduanes, South Cotabato, and Iloilo. At least 15 other radars are working, he said.

“Yung Basco hindi gumagana…yoong Virac talaga hindi talaga yan gumagana, yung Tampakan hindi rin, tsaka yung Iloilo. Yung 4 na hindi — yung alam kong hindi talaga gumagana.” he told TeleRadyo.

(The ones in Basco, Virac, Tampakan and Iloilo are not working. Those are the 4 radars which I know are not working.)

A weather radar observes cloud coverage within its range. It is one of the tools used by PAGASA along with meteorological satellites and weather maps, among others.

Malano said the Basco Doppler radar was destroyed by a previous typhoon and PAGASA failed to repair it in time for Paeng’s onslaught due to funding issues.

“Matagal na yung nasira, kaya lang hindi pa natin nai-install uli, kasalukuyang ini-install dahil nga may mga, kasi ano yun eh, insured ng GSIS (Government Service Insurance System) yun,” he said.

(It has been broken for some time, but it hasn't been reinstalled. It is veing installed now because it is insured by the GSIS.)

“May policy yung GSIS na saka lang sila magbigay ng proceeds pagka meron nang kontrata with kung sino yung mag-i-install. Eh ang problema naman kasi saan naman kami kukuha ng pang-halimbawa pag magpapa-bid kami na wala namang pondo dahil nga sa GSIS na yan.”



(The GSIS has a policy of releasing proceeds once there is a contract for installation. The problem is where will get that, how will we bid that out when we don't have funds.)

He said the Basco radar is now undergoing repairs after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released funds.

As for the Virac radar, the official said government was in talks with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its repair. This radar was funded by the Japanese government, he noted.



Malano added that authorities were looking into repairing the Tampakan radar and transferring it to Cotabato City.

PAGASA is also studying buying x-band radars for deployment to more parts of the Philippines.

These radars have a shorter range than the Doppler, but measure rainfall more precisely, Malano said.

MANPOWER SHORTAGE

PAGASA is coordinating with the DBM for budget to hire 700 weather experts, Malano said.

“Actually [meron] kaming request na more than 700--700 na tao dahil 24/7 ang trabaho natin," he said.

(We have a request for more than 700 personnel because our work is 24/7.)

Each PAGASA station requires at least 4 or 5 personnel, he noted.

"Yung magma-man lang yun, para mag-operate. Pero iba pa yung magme-maintain kasi iba namang capacity, capability nung mga magem-maintain, mga technicians, mga engineers,” he said.

(These are just the people who man, operate the system. They are different from those who maintain it, like technicians, engineers, because this requires a different capacity, capability.)

PAGASA employees are currently juggling the monitoring of more than one radar or weather system, Malano said.

“Yung ating mga istasyon ngayon meron tayong tao na 1 lang, tapos humuhugot tayo doon sa ibang mga ibang mga opisina para, matauhan lang, mapatakbo lang ang ating mga radar. So kamukha lang ng Cebu at Bohol ngayon ano, 2 radar yan, nagpapalitan sila kung sino yung pagaganahin, imbes na parehong paganahin,” he explained.

(Some of our stations right now are manned by just one employee, and then we pull people from other offices just to run our radars. We pulled employees from Cebu and Bohol, which have 2 radars. We just alternate running the 2 radars, instead of operating them both at the same time.)

Earlier this week, former National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMC) chief Alexander Pama said faulty radars may have failed to warn the public about Paeng, especially in Mindanao, where the storm unleashed deadly landslides and flash floods.