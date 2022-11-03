RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area that remained of tropical cyclone Queenie will dump rains over parts of Mindanao, PAGASA said on Thursday.

The LPA will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA said.

The LPA threatens to bring more misery in the aftermath of severe tropical storm Paeng, which unleashed floods and landslides in many parts of the country last weekend.



The death toll from Paeng has climbed to 150, while the affected population stood at around 3.3 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

At least 63 of the storm fatalities came from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, NDRRMC data showed.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The LPA was 265 kilometers east-northeast of General Santos City at 10 a.m., according to the weather agency.

