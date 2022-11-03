First Lady Liza Marcos gives a speech after being named Chief Girl Scout by the Girl Scouts of the Philippines at the Malacañang Palace on Nov. 3, 2022. RTVM screengrab

MANILA — First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos was conferred the "Chief Girl Scout" title by the Girl Scouts of the Philippines in a ceremony in Malacañang Palace Thursday.

According to the GSP Charter, a woman President of the Philippines or the First Lady of the Philippines is automatically named Chief Girl Scout of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines.

In her speech, the First Lady recognized the efforts of the GSP in delivering its mission to "prepare young women for their responsibilities in the home, the nation, and the world community."

"As the First Lady of the Philippines, I have been designated as the Chief Girl Scout of the Philippines. It is a title that I will truly be proud of... not only because of its meaningful history but more so because it will allow me to help our young women cultivate the same values that I learned when I was a Girl Scout in school," Marcos said.

The First Lady noted how as a young girl scout she was taught to help the community by planting trees.

“Who would have thought that years later, especially after the recent typhoon Paeng, something as important as tree planting could help the community? All these flash-flooding and all that,” she said.

“Have we planted trees, or maybe we could plant more trees, then maybe the calamities wouldn't be as grave as they are. Climate change is real. Climate change is a problem. If we can find ways to help our environment, we will definitely be able to help our community and our country.”

The First Lady ended her speech by expressing her commitment to “help shape young women's mental, emotional, and social qualities.”

“I will try my best to help our environment and to do our part towards nation-building. Together, we will be able to achieve these goals,” she said.

Dr. Cristina Lim-Yuson, GSP National Executive Committee president, led the installation and investiture rites of Marcos attended by some 120 Girl Scouts.

“Your accepting to be our Chief Girl Scout will really attract many to join girl scouting,” Yuson said. “You are like a mother who has come back home, a lovely young mother. Young, I say because I think she is the youngest Chief Girl Scout that we’ve had.”

Yuson said that prior to Marcos’ investiture, it had been 12 years since the GSP had its last Chief Girl Scout.

Video courtesy of PTV