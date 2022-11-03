Ex-NDRRMC chief sees 'missteps' in PH disaster response

A handout photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard shows retrieved bodies of victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng during a rescue operation at Barangay Kushong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2022. PCG, Handout/EPA-EFE

MANILA — A former National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chief said Thursday he found "missteps" in the country's disaster response following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

According to Alexander Pama, government officials should review the country's system of disaster response.

"What was surprising is it seems like there have been a lot of missteps, if you may call it that, in so far as implementation of our disaster risk reduction and management systems," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"I guess it's in the implementation side that we really, really need to look back and assess and analyze ourselves where we did wrong," he added.

Latest NDRRMC tally showed at least 150 people died from the onslaught of Paeng, while 128 were injured and 36 others remain missing.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanano has the most number of fatalities with 63, followed by Calabarzon with 33, and Western Visayas with 29.

Nearly 4 million people were also affected by the storm.

To improve the country's disaster management, Pama said there should be better coordination with the national government and local government units.

"In the case of Maguindanao, for example, we don't know [where is the gap] because nobody is admitting it," he said. "Kasi ang dinadahilan, hindi pa nangyari 'yan sa amin dito eh. It's climate change. It's now here."

"Somewhere along the line, there was a misstep, there was miscoordination, if you can say that. That's why we really need to review," he added.

Pama is now co-chair of ARISE-Philippines, a private sector alliance for disaster reduction and management.

He also said the government must invest to improve its weather forecasting system.

"I think I agree at this point, kawawa naman 'yung PAGASA siguro. They lack capacity and capability in so far as impact analysis is concern," he said.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said last Monday that the government did all that it could to prepare for Paeng's onslaught.

Abalos said the local chiefs adhered to the protocols on disaster preparations days before the typhoon struck, and that they immediately coordinated with the national agencies.

The DILG chief issued the remark days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment and sought an explanation from government offices following the high number of Paeng-related fatalities in Maguindanao.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Sunday assured those affected by Paeng that help is on the way after he and other ranking officials conducted an aerial inspection in Cavite and its neighboring provinces to see the impacts of the storm.