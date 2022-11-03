DOH: Employers responsible for workers' safety amid relaxed mask rule

Commuters line up for a ride at a terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Oct. 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The responsibility of keeping workers safe from COVID-19 infection lies heavily on employers as the country shifts to a more relaxed mask protocol for both outdoor and indoor settings.

In a visit to Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said now that optional masking has become a national policy through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s executive order, it all boils down to an individual’s informed decision on whether or not he or she would opt to wear a face mask in the workplace.

“Sa mga may-ari ng kompanya, responsibilidad natin ang ating mga empleyado. So, kailangan kayo rin po ang magsasabi kung ang inyong kompaniya or place of work ng inyong kasamang empleyado would be appropriate na magtatanggal sila ng mask voluntarily,” she said.

“Kung sa tingin ng ating kompaniya, mas makakabuti kung ang ating empleyado ay naka-maskara, maaari naman pong bigyan ng ganitong rekomendasyon or advice,” she added.

(For company owners, our employees are our responsibility. You should determine whether or not your company and its employees could use masks voluntarily. If the company thinks it's better to mask up, we can give such a recommendation or advice.)

The health official reiterated that individuals should always assess the risk they face.

“Halimbawa ikaw ay nagpunta sa lugar na ubod ng dami ng tao, pumunta ka sa lugar na sarado lahat ng bintana at pangit ang ventilation, piliin mo na mag-mask ka," she said.

(For example, if you went to an area with lots of people, somewhere that has poor ventilation, use a mask.)

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma earlier told ABS-CBN News that he had signed a department advisory that gives guidelines on the voluntary wearing of face masks in workplaces.

“'Yan naman ay nag-take off dun sa Executive Order No. 7 ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na lumabas noong October 28... Essentially, ang sinasabi namin diyan, 'yung wearing even in workplaces shall be voluntary except 'yung mga identified places," he said.

(That took off from the Executive Order No. 7 of President Bongbong Marcos last Oct. 28. Essentially, what we are saying there is wearing of face masks, even in workplaces shall be voluntary, except identified places.)

Masks are still required in health facilities, medical transport, and all types of public transportation.

