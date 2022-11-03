Residents clean their homes after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Oct. 31, 2022. The province was among those badly hit by tropical storm Paeng. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said Thursday it increased the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) in the proposed 2023 national budget to strengthen the country's preparedness and response during calamities.

The NDRRMF was increased by P11 billion from this year's P20 billion, or to P31 billion, the DBM said.

"To improve the government’s response to calamities, the DBM has increased the NDRRMF from this year’s P20 billion to P30 billion, plus a P1-billion budgetary allocation for the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Fund under the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP)," the DBM said in a statement.

The increase is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to turn the economy into a proactive one, as well as to strengthen the country's capacity to handle disasters, the DBM said.

"One cannot always predict the frequency, magnitude and impact of any disaster. But at all times, the DBM believes that it is always better to be prepared," it added.

The DBM said it still has P6.8 billion NDRRMF available for concerned agencies this year.

"In the aftermath of natural disasters and other calamities, concerned agencies can tap on the remaining P6,863,219,462 in NDRRMF for the rest of 2022, subject to applicable provisions in the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA)," it said.

Damage to infrastructure caused by severe tropical storm Paeng was estimated at P2.83 billion, with 367 roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, and other government facilities hit by the storm.

Agricultural damage caused by Paeng also climbed to P2.44 billion, the NDRRMC said. Close to 60,000 farmers and 69,260 hectares of crops were affected.

Nearly P137 million worth of assistance have so far been extended to the affected population, the NDRRMC said.

Paeng is the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. An average of 20 storms hit the country every year.

