MANILA — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government on Thursday declared Nov. 7 as special public holiday in observance of 642th Sheikh Karimul Makhdum day, considered as the arrival of Islam in the Philippines.

According to the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Government, the day seeks to commemorate the arrival and establishment of Islam in the country when a group of Arabian missionaries, led by Sheikh Karimul Makhdum, docked in the island of Simunul, Tawi-Tawi, building the first-ever mosque in the country, and propagated Islam throughout the southern Philippines.

A law was passed in 2014 declaring the Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque as a National Historical Landmark.

The mosque, located in Tubig Indangan in Simunul, is considered as the site of one of the oldest existing Muslim houses of prayer in the Philippines.

The Bangsamoro region is currently under a state of calamity following the devastation caused by severe tropical storm Paeng.

