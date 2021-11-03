Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Nov. 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines will get several million more COVID-19 vaccines that would be donated by China, Japan, and Germany, among others, an official said.

"Kanina, naka-receive din ako ng text sa ambassador ng China na they will again donate another 2 million [doses]," vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a taped Nov. 2 meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.



(A while ago, I received a text from the ambassador of China that they will again donate another 2 million doses.)

"Marami pa pong countries like Japan, and also Germany, and other EU countries ang nag-ano po na talagang magdo-donate pa po sila," said Galvez, who also serves as chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

(There are many more countries like Japan, and also Germany, and other EU countries which will donate further.)

He declined to give more details because negotiations were still ongoing.

The Philippines has received some 106.2 million vaccines as of the end of October. This included the all-time high monthly delivery of 34.8 million doses, Galvez said.

The vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility sent the Philippines 11.9 million jabs in October, raising its total deliveries to 27.9 million, he said.

Donations from the US have reached 20 million doses, added the official.



The Philippines has recorded some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections and 43,404 deaths. At least 27.4 million of the 109 population have been fully inoculated so far.

