People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on November 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday announced 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since February, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,793,898 recorded cases, 38,014 or 1.4 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The number of fresh cases is the lowest since Feb. 24 when the country recorded 1,553 new infections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

A total of 186 more COVID-related fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 43,586.

Recuperations increased by 4,294 to 2,712,298.

The DOH said 349 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 330 recoveries and 4 deaths. There were also 132 cases previously tagged as recoveries that were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

The positivity rate was at 5.6 percent, based on results of samples from 29,489 individuals screened on Nov. 1, Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark is 5 percent or lower for at least 2 weeks. A relatively high positivity rate means more people should be tested.

Seven laboratories, which contribute on average 1.3 percent of samples tested and 3 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rates in Metro Manila and across the country were at 39 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

The Philippines on Wednesday began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17. It aims to inoculate nearly 10 million of the age group by yearend, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said.

Some 40,419 children with health risks have received an initial dose as of Tuesday, Cabotaje added.

Nationwide, around 27.7 million individuals have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, while 32.7 million others have received a first dose, according to government data.