MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring 2 low-pressure areas inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a 24-hour public weather forecast issued Wednesday, PAGASA said one of the low-pressure areas was last seen 70 km west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

This could cause cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Visayas, Masbate, Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Occidental, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said that this low-pressure area could dissipate in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The other low-pressure area, meanwhile, was spotted 1,095 km east of Visayas, near the eastern border of the PAR.

Rojas said this has a low probability of developing into a storm, but the weather agency will continue monitoring.

Metro Manila and other areas of Luzon, which could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains Wednesday, remains affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan, PAGASA said.