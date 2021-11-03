Children line-up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on Oct. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines will use as booster shots the next batch of COVID-19 vaccines that it would receive, an official leading the inoculation effort said.

The Philippines has so far received 106 million COVID-19 shots and the current supply is enough for this November and December, said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

"Iyong mga darating po na mga bakuna… ilalaan po natin sa mga boosters this coming first quarter of 2022," he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

"Iyong first quarter natin at saka second quarter, hindi na po tayo mawawala ng bakuna. Iyon po ang ano natin, na at least before the election, magkakaroon na po ng halos maraming boosters na po ang ating mga kasamahan," added Galvez.

(We will allot the arriving vaccines to boosters this coming first quarter of 2022. During the first and second quarter, we will not run out of vaccines. At least before the elections, we will have many boosters for our compatriots.)

Galvez said government eyed administering booster and third COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority groups by Nov. 15.



But he said authorities would have to wait for guidance from the policy team, the revised emergency use authorization (EUA) of vaccines that would be used, and the recommendation of experts advising the World Health Organization.

At least 27.4 million of the Philippines' 109 population have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus so far.

