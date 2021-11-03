MANILA - Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday said the price of COVID-19 vaccines should now be revealed, and questioned why the government is focused on purchasing China's Sinovac vaccines rather than other brands that have higher efficacy.

In a radio interview, Lacson said government officials could no longer invoke non-disclosure agreements as a reason for not disclosing the price of COVID-19 vaccines.

He added that the Senate would not let the query pass during the Department of Health's (DOH) budget deliberation.

“Tinanong namin iyan eh pero walang sagot. Pero sa plenaryo palagay ko hindi na namin palulusutin kasi nabili na iyan eh. Nagastos na ang pera ng gobyerno eh ano pa ba ang iinvoke nating NDA, iyong non-disclosure agreement?” Lacson said.

(I asked that already but they did not answer. In the plenary I think they would be quizzed because they bought it and they spent money for it. Why should we still invoke the NDA?)

He emphasized that he also wanted to know why government purchased more Sinovac vaccines than other brands.

Out of the nearly 109 million COVID-19 shots that arrived in the country, 44.5 million are from Sinovac, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The lawmaker also raised the possibility of an overpricing if Sinovac vaccines were bought through the indicative price of P3,629.50 for 2 doses compared to the cheaper price with which Thailand and Indonesia reportedly were able to secure.

The DOH in January released a statement saying that the circulating vaccine prices “were indicative market prices based on the rates published by different manufacturers generated for the purpose of estimating the proposed budget for the vaccination program.”

These, they said, “are not, in any way, the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.”

“Ang kwenta ko e ang overprice aabot siya ng mga P15.8 billion, doon pa lamang sa 25 million doses. Sana hindi natuloy iyon. Kasi noong sa committee on the whole na-preside ni Tito Sen, maliwanag na susundan daw nila iyong mismong presyo pero wala kaming nakikita,” Lacson said.

(Based on my computation, the overprice would reach P15.8 billion from the 25 million doses alone. I hope that did not happen because when the committee on the whole discussed this, it was clear that they would follow the real price.)

“Bakit tayo naka-focus doon sa Sinovac? Iyon lang ba ang available? Mukhang hindi naman. So iyon ang dapat natin tignan kapag tinalakay na natin ang budget kasi after all pandemic ito tapos budget na nanggaling sa buwis natin ito at nanggaling sa utang," the presidential aspirant added.

(Why are we focused on the Sinovac though? Is that the only vaccine available? I think not. So we should look into it when we discuss their budget because this is the pandemic and the money came from the taxpayers)

“Nasaan ba naman ang kaluluwa mo pagka sa gitna ng paghihirap, pagdurusa ng mga kababayan eh, kapwa mong mga Pilipino eh pagkakakitaan mo?”

(Where's your soul if in the middle of the pandemic, you earn money from your fellow Filipinos?)

President Rodrigo Duterte said in January that his administration cannot divulge the details of its agreement with Sinovac for the procurement of its COVID-19 vaccines, including its contract price.

NO EVIDENCE OF OVERPRICING YET

Lacson hopea that the vaccines were not overpriced and that allocated funds intended to address the pandemic were used judiciously.

“Wala pa tayong nakita pruweba na kung mayroon ba talagang overpricing. Ang pinag-babasehan lang natin ang sinubmit nilang presyo na napakataas, base doon sa presyo na lumabas na bili ng ibang bansa. Pero hindi pa natin alam dahil hindi pa nila sinasabi kung magkano tala ang pagkabili," he explained.

(We haven't found any overpricing yet. We just based the figures on their price, which is high, and the price submitted by other countries. We still don't know how much it really costs.)

"Nandoon tayo ngayon sa sitwasyon na ganoon. So huwag naman sana. Lahat tayo nananalangin na sana tama lang ang pagkabili natin ng bakuna,” he added.

(We are in that kind of situation so I hope it does not end that way. We are hoping that we bought the vaccines correctly)

Lacson also mentioned the rise of the national debt.

“Ang karamihan dito tungkol sa pandemic response kaya lalong nakakagalit, nakakasama ng loob na makakakita tayo ng overpricing,” he said.

(Should there be an overpricing, our pandemic response would be disappointing and a cause of concern.)

Philippine authorities in October expanded the country's inoculation program to include the pediatric population, or individuals aged 12 to 17.

Government, meanwhile, also plans to start administering booster doses by Nov. 15. :

At least 27.4 million of the Philippines' 109-million population have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus so far. The vaccination program started in March.

--- Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

