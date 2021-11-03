MANILA— Pressure from the international community can help in the enforcement of the 2016 Arbitral win which invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson has said, amid tensions in the disputed waters

In a virtual forum, Lacson noted that while he does not want to engage China in an armed conflict, he stressed the need for a “balance of power” in the West Philippine Sea, the country's exclusive economic zone within the resource-rich area.

Beijing continues to disregard the 2016 ruling as it continues to build islands in the waters and has allegedly blocked access of fishermen from the Philippines and other coastal states.

“We are not warmongers. We’re not here to engage China in a third world war. Nobody wins a global warfare but it’s important that we maintain a balance of power in the West Philippine Sea," Lacson said before the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

The senator also pointed out that other countries with strong military capabilities have expressed willingness to help in securing the South China Sea, saying the Philippines needs assistance on the matter.

"I am glad that during my talks with diplomats from different countries— Canada, Australia, even Japan— they are also interested in securing the maritime trade in that particular area, the West Philippine Sea," Lacson said.

“We all know that we already won the arbitral ruling but it is not implementable, we know that for a fact. It remains there, it’s permanent but it cannot be implemented and based on my readings, what can actually help in the implementation or the observance or compliance (with) the arbitral ruling is pressure from the international community and we should aim for that," he explained.

"After all, we won the arbitration and we need to be assisted by militarily strong countries like the United States and the European countries as well.”

China continues to ignore the 2016 ruling that favored a Philippine filing against its excessive claims in the waters. The Duterte administration, meanwhile, has largely shelved the ruling as it pursued friendlier ties with Beijing to court infrastructure funding and investments, among others.

Stressing the importance of maintaining “free, open and inclusive commerce,” the senator said that “mutual cooperative efforts with partners and allies” must be intensified.

He also described the Philippines’ Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States “as our country’s potent yet untapped weapon in our arsenal.”

"Other foreign military powers have expressed willingness, either openly or during our conversations with their diplomats - to provide and maintain that balance of power," said Lacson.

Despite maritime disputes with China, the country, he said, should still pursue bilateral trade.

“China is a big trading partner as well as the United States as well as other countries like Japan. We should maintain that but we should also be at par, we should be more competitive,” he said, vowing to increase funding for research and development efforts to make the country competitive.

He also vowed to pursue an independent foreign policy as exhorted by the 1987 Constitution, keeping in mind the Philippines’ interests.

“It will still be an independent foreign policy. Not pro-US, no pro-China but pro-Philippines… but all foreign policies of all countries in the world (are) anchored on national interest,” Lacson said when asked about his foreign policy should he win the presidency.

The Philippines has so far filed 211 diplomatic notes against China since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed power, more than half or 153 notes verbale of which were filed this year alone.

The government has also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the disputed waters, as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes through international law.

WATCH