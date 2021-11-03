Inihayag ng 4th Infantry Division ng Philippine Army na nagpositibo sa COVID-19 RT-PCR test ang New Peoples' Army (NPA) leader na si Jorge Madlos alias Ka Oris.

Base ito sa resulta ng RT-PCR test na inilabas ng Philippine Red Cross.

Ang test ay isinagawa sa encounter site sa Sitio Gabunan, Brgy Dumalaguing, Impasugong, Bukidnon noong October 30.

Nagpositibo din sa COVID-19 ang kanyang medic na si Eighfel Dela Peña alias Pika/Maui.

Nai-turn over na sa Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at lokal na pamahalaan ng Impasugong ang kanilang mga labi nitong Martes.

Standard operating procedure ng militar sa mga nag surrender o napatay na mga rebelde na idaan sa RT-PCR test para hindi mahawa ang sundalo.

Dahil nagpositibo, agad na na-cremate ang labi ng dalawa Martes ng gabi.

Naglabas ang militar ng kopya ng result ng RT-PCR test at certification of cremation.

Ayon kay 4th Infantry Division Commander MGen. Romeo Brawner Jr. na ang desisyon sa pagcremate ay desisyon ng IATF at nakabase sa existing COVID-19 protocols.

"The 4ID thru the 403rd Infantry Brigade has already turned-over the remains of the CTG leader and member to the CIDG and LGU of Impasugong, after both terrorists were found COVID-19 positive based on the Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) results released yesterday by the Philippine National Red Cross. They are the responsible agencies for the proper disposition of the remains in accordance with the COVID protocols and guidelines. Other forthcoming actions depends on the decision of the LGU”, dagdag ni Brawner.

Una nang pinabulaanan ng militar na ambush ang pagkamatay ni Madlos.

Sa pahayag ng National Democratic Front, sinabi nilang inambush umano si Madlos gabi ng October 29 habang papunta sa bayan ng Impasugong para magpagamot.

- ulat ni PJ del Peña