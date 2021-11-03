Isko gains support from former Cabinet members

Presidential aspirant Mayor Isko Moreno meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - More individuals and groups are backing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso’s bid to win the presidency in the 2022 elections.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer on Wednesday met with former Cabinet members, who expressed their support for the presidential aspirant. Among them were former Executive Secretary Ruben Torres and former Agrarian Reform Secretary Hernani Braganza.

Former Agriculture Secretary Leonardo Montemayor and former Agriculture and Trade Undersecretary Ernesto Ordoñez also joined the meeting via virtual conference.

Braganza and Montemayor served as Cabinet members of the Gloria Arroyo administration while Torres and Ordoñez are former Cabinet members of the Ramos administration. Torres was also labor secretary in the Corazon Aquino administration.

The former government officials said they are giving support to Moreno and his running mate Dr. Willie Ong as they believe in the tandem’s plans and programs for various sectors.

“It’s important that Mayor Isko, the next president, is really trusted in solving problems in agriculture. Food is important to our national security. We have been importing much of our food requirements, this has to change. We must produce our own food requirements so we can have national security,” Torres said.

“The problem also is how to compensate agricultural workers. Let us have a wage as living wage, not just for industrial workers but also for agricultural workers,” he added.

“You can feel there will be a brighter future under this tandem. You can feel that they are trying to approach the problem of how to fix the pandemic and revive the economy at the same time. Sugpuin ang pandemya, buhayin ang ekonomiya, with emphasis sa maliliit na tao na may maliliit na income,” Braganza, said.

(Stop the pandemic, revive the economy, with emphasis on ordinary people with small income.)

In a dialogue with farmers in Tarlac on Oct. 21, Domagoso explained his platform to improve agriculture and food security in the country should he win the presidency—from putting up cold storage facilities to address spoilage of crops in regions to establishing a Department of Fisheries.

Domagoso said he is thankful for the support he and Ong have been receiving.

“Kailangan ko ng maraming tulong, with all honesty,” he told reporters in Manila.

(I need much help, with all honesty.)

“Yung pangarap namin mananatiling pangarap 'yun kung hindi kami magtagumpay sa laban na ito,” Domagoso said.

(Our dreams will remain a dream if we won't win this fight.)

Domagoso earlier said that he plans to become a "healing" president, who could work both with members of the current administration and opposition.

Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer has repeatedly said that his projects in Manila serve as the "prototype" of what he could do for the country should he win the presidency next year.

