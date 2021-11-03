Fil-Cans urge Catholic Church to apologize to indigenous peoples

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino Canadians are excited to learn that Pope Francis will be visiting Canada.

"I think it's exciting news for the Pope to be able to come to Canada and to be able to make his presence felt," Youth group coordinator Jay Janolino said.

No date has been set yet but the pope may visit after his meeting with representatives of Canada's indigenous community at the Vatican in December. The meeting with indigenous leaders follows demands for an apology from the Catholic Church for its role in the running of Canada's residential schools. Indigenous children were forced to attend these schools where thousands reportedly died from malnourishment, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

A group of Filipino Canadians stressed that an apology from the Church will be a first step towards reconciliation. "It will not diminish the Catholic church and the Pope if they do that," parishioner Estela De Los Santos believes.

For its part, the Kathara Society, which has worked with the First Nations since 2012, noted the similar colonization experience of Filipinos and the indigenous peoples. Kathara director JR Guerrero said the difference is that Filipinos welcomed the chance given by the Americans to study and assimilate, while the First Nations people had to be forced into residential schools. With the abuse suffered by indigenous peoples in residential schools, Guerrero said an apology means nothing without accountability.

"Genuine apology means that the entity who's doing that apology will follow through and will account for what they said," Guerrero asserted.

Fr. James Hughes, a pastor who is half-Filipino, welcomed Pope Francis' planned visit to Canada. He said Canada's bishops have already apologized to the indigenous community, and hopes healing will soon follow.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that he’s coming to be able to assist us in the work of reconciliation, but the work of reconciliation is not just one culture," Hughes argued. "When we have truth and reconciliation, obviously there can be a mending, slowly but surely."

