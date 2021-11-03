Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on Nov. 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was "weak" at the regional and provincial levels.

"Hindi ko malaman kung saan talaga nagkakamali, kung may mali, bakit mahina ang—ang paglabas ng bakuna dito sa national, medyo okay. Ang problema, pagdating doon sa provincial, regional level, dito, doon nagkakaroon ng medyo problema," Duterte said.

(I don't know where it is going wrong, if there is something wrong, why is it weak. The release of vaccines from the national level is a bit okay. The problem is when it comes to the provincial, regional level, that is where there is a bit of problem.)

"Even in the matter of deploying them to the proper sites ay mahina (is weak)," he said in a taped speech that aired on Wednesday.



The President said he has ordered the police and military to lend their air assets for the delivery of vaccines to the provinces.

"If we adopt this program, madeliver agad namin... Dapat lang pagdating doon, andoon na iyong mga tao, the human resource side would be ready to do the injections," Duterte said.

(If we adopt this program, we can deliver immediately. When it arrives, the people should be there, the human resource side would be ready to do the injections.)

"Kung sakali mangyari ito (if this happens), I hope that the local governments, the mayors would take time really to attend to this problem of delay," he continued.

The President directed the interior department "to impose the necessary sanction against LGUs and local chief executives who are not performing nor using the doses given to them in the most expeditious manner."

"I will hold each and every LGU accountable for this," he said.

The Philippines has recorded some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections and 43,404 deaths. At least 27.4 million of the 109 population have been fully inoculated so far.

