Inanunsyo ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na mananatiling sarado ang Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach sa publiko para bigyang daan ang iba pang proyekto ng ahensiya sa Manila Bay.

JUST IN: DENR announces that the Dolomite beach will remain closed to give way to different activities in the area such as improvement of water quality, phase 2 of the dolomite beach project, construction of solar-powered comfort rooms among others. @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/6lmfSr3SG9