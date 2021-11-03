Watch more on iWantTFC

The curfew in Metro Manila will be lifted starting November 4, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos announced Wednesday.

"Yes, tatanggalin na po simula November 4," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Abalos said the decision to lift the curfew came about after he met with Metro Manila mayors and mall owners on allowing Christmas sales in malls.

He said mall owners agreed to adjust mall hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting November 15 and hold Christmas sales only on weekends but raised concerns about the curfew.

He added that midnight sales in malls will be allowed subject to the regulations of local government units.

Metro Manila, home to around 13.5 million people and which accounts for about a third of the country's GDP, earlier implemented a 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew as part of anti-COVID measures.