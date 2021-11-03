College students of the Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga are inoculated against COVID-19 in their campus on Oct. 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 4 COVID-19 vaccine makers are seeking authorization for booster shots in the Philippines, the country's drug regulator said Wednesday.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sputnik have applied for amendments in their emergency use authorization, said Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo.



"Nag-request po sila na ma-include ang third dose sa kanilang regimen or a booster dose," he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

"Ipinadala po nila ang kanilang scientific data available at ito po iyong inaaral ngayon ng ating mga expert," added the official.

(They requested a third dose to be included in their regimen or a booster dose. They sent their available scientific data and our experts are studying these.)

He said the data must "show the safety of the vaccine and the efficacy" if additional doses are authorized.

The FDA, he added, is waiting for final World Health Organization recommendations on booster shots expected in 2 weeks.

"Ang nakikita rin naman natin na magiging trend ay hindi naman lahat kakailanganin ng third dose, kundi iyong talagang selected the mangangailangan; the elderly, the immunocompromised, and health care workers," Domingo said.

(We see that the trend will be that not everyone would need a third dose, but rather, just select groups, like the elderly, the immunocompromised, and health care workers.)

"In the meantime, ini-encourage pa rin po natin lahat ng LGU na priority pa rin natin talaga na bakunahan lahat ng unvaccinated," the FDA chief continued.

(We still encourage all our LGUs to continue prioritizing all the unvaccinated.)

At least 27.4 million of the Philippines' 109-million population have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus so far.

Government eyes starting administering booster doses by Nov. 15.

Video courtesy of PTV ​