Video courtesy of PTV​

Some 31,000 people across the country are under granular lockdown meant to curb clusters of COVID-19 cases, the interior department said.

The granular lockdowns cover 423 areas or 7,232 households nationwide, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped meeting that aired on Wednesday.

Government started testing granular lockdowns with a 5-level alert system in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better contain coronavirus infections and spur business activity.

Lockdown areas in the capital region were down to 47, said Año. This figure was at around 303 in early October.

"Makikita po natin na very effective ang ating ginagawa na granular lockdown alongside sa ating bagong alert system," Año said.

(We can see that the granular lockdown we are doing with our new alert system is very effective.)