US sends condolences to PH over deaths caused by Super Typhoon Rolly

An aerial view of Virac, Catanduanes on November 3, 2020, two days after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area leaving 75% of houses in the town damaged or destroyed according to the Virac government. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The United States government on Tuesday expressed condolences to the Philippines over the deaths and devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rolly.

“Our condolences for the loss of life and our solidarity to those affected by Typhoon Goni / Rolly. The United States stands with the people of Philippines in this time of hardship. We are with you, always,” the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs said in a tweet.

The Philippine Embassy in the United States thanked in reply.

“Thank you for standing in solidarity with the Filipino people,” the Embassy tweeted.

At least 19 fatalities were recorded in Bicol due to the typhoon's rampage in the region.

Considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, Rolly affected some 2 million people in the Philippines.

Aside from Bicol region, it also lashed places in other parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro.