UK to donate £1-M for those affected by typhoon and flooding in PH, Vietnam

Residents look at destroyed homes and debris left by Typhoon Rolly in Tiwi, Albay on November 3, 2020. Albay, along with Catanduanes, was struck by Rolly as a super typhoon Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and triggering floods and landslides causing at least 20 fatalities. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government of the United Kingdom on Tuesday said it is allotting £1 million (around P62.8 million/$1.2 million) to help victims of Typhoon Goni (Rolly) in the Philippines, as well as those affected by the recent flooding in Vietnam.

Nigel Adams, the Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), announced UK's aid for the two Southeast Asian countries.

Typhoon Rolly, which struck the Philippines as a super typhoon on Sunday, killed at least 19 people and has affected hundreds of thousands in several provinces.

Vietnam has also recently been hit by four typhoons which caused flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure.

The aid from UK will go to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), and will be sent to local Red Cross partners to be used to provide shelter, clean water, food and livelihoods for around 80,000 people in the Philippines and 160,000 in Vietnam.

"The typhoons that have hit the Philippines and Vietnam have had a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the region," Adams said.

The IFRC launched separate emergency appeals for both countries. In the Philippines, the IFRC. along with the government and other partners, is assessing the damage caused by the typhoon.

A week before Rolly ravaged the Philippines, Typhoon Quinta also struck the country, killing 23 people and affecting nearly 850,000 residents in Luzon and the Visayas. Around 20 storms hit the country on average.