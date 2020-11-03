Proposed disaster agency must include 'open data, anticipatory planning': expert

This handout photo taken and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 2, 2020 shows an aerial view of damaged buildings on the island province of Catanduanes, in the aftermath of Spuer Typhoon Rolly. Philippine Coast Guard/AFP

MANILA - Philippines must look at utilizing open data and craft a program based on anticipatory planning to better address natural calamities in the country, an expert said.

“Open data para may trust sa science at trust sa department at saka maglagay tayo ng mga scenarios na mas malaki pa sa historical records in the planning of communities in terms of the hazards that will affect them,” said Prof. Mahar Lagmay, executive director of the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute.

This, as Sen. Christopher Go proposed the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) as the country reeled from the impact of super typhoon Rolly.

“Baka walang saysay rin kung ‘di maipapasok yung dalawang yan na napakimportante sa ating resilience effort,” said Lagmay.

Mahar said that the proposed new agency must ensure a more coordinated effort and accountability in dealing with disaster.

“Science really is a platform where you can build trust, and to do that, you need open data. Kailangang naka share lahat ng data. Kailangan nasasama-sama yan at natetest ng maraming tao,” Lagmay said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

The Philippines, being under the typhoon belt and the Pacific Ring of Fire, is a natural laboratory for research on best practices, said Lagmay.

“Ang buong mundo nakatingin sa ating at tiningnan kung ano ginagawa nating pag-aaral, best practices para gayahin ng iba,” he said.

“Ang usapin patungkol sa disasters ay hindi lang about response. Merong tayong tinatawag na people centered early warning or action,” he said.

On Tuesday, disaster council chief Ricardo Jalad said it would be very overwhelming if disaster prevention, mitigation, response, rehabilitation, and recovery is placed in one department.

Jalad added that the DDR cannot duplicate the expertise and competence of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in developing programs.

But Lagmay said, agencies still have a role to play in the DDR.

“Imbes na risk reduction council, ginawang resilience council. Nandoon pa rin ang lahat ng ahensiya. Hindi po dapat mawala ang mga ahensiya na yan sa council doon sa itatayong Department of Disaster Resilience. To build resilience, you need to plan across sectors,” he said.

Lagmay believes the country has made significant progress over the years when it comes to awareness, but when it comes to real-time disaster monitoring and people empowerment, government agencies need to do more.

