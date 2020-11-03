Metro Manila water supply enough until summer 2021 after Rolly onslaught

Metro Manila will have enough water supply until summer next year after erstwhile Super Typhoon Rolly inundated large swaths of Luzon, the National Water Resources Board said Tuesday. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Metro Manila will have enough water supply until summer next year after erstwhile Super Typhoon Rolly inundated large swaths of Luzon, regulators said Tuesday.

Angat Dam, the region's main water source, was at 202 meters early Tuesday, nearing the normal high water level of 210 meters, according to National Water Resources Board executive director Sevillo David Jr.

"Tingin po natin ay may karampatang supply tayo ng tubig para sa mga kababayan natin ngayong taon hanggang susunod na taon po, particular hanggang summer po," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We think we have enough water supply this year until summer next year.)

The dam is forecast to reach its target of 212-meter level before the year ends as the La Niña phenomenon, which brings more rains, prevails, David said.

The NWRB earlier warned of a possible water supply shortage in the capital region and its neighboring provinces until 2022.