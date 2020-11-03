Face-to-face classes by January? Let's see, says Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said Tuesday that the prevalence of coronavirus infections has to be examined before President Rodrigo Duterte decides on resuming in-person classes in around 2 months.

Duterte earlier said face-to-face classes would be allowed starting January 2021.

"Patuloy naman po ang paghahanda d'yan bagama't ang desisyon po ay talagang magiging desisyon pa rin ng Presidente," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(The preparations for that continue, even though the decision is up to the President.)

"Titingnan po natin kung anong magiging development. Ang DepEd naman po, patuloy ang paghahanda. Pero tingnan po natin kung ano ang actual condition pagdating po ng prevalence ng coronavirus sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa," he told reporters.

(We'll see what the developments will be. The Department of Education continues preparing. But let's see the actual condition when it comes to the prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the country.)