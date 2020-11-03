EDSA U-turn slot near Dario Bridge to close Nov. 9

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

MANILA— The U-turn slot near Dario Bridge, both southbound and northbound, in Quezon City will be closed starting November 9 for the EDSA Busway Project, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Tuesday.

In a press release, the MMDA said traffic advisory signages were installed in the area to guide and inform motorists of the impending closure.

Affected motorists are advised to take the following detour routes:



From northbound going southbound, affected vehicles may take the U-turn slot near Oliveros Drive in front of Shell Station.



From southbound going northbound, affected vehicles may take the U-turn slot at EDSA-Quezon Avenue flyover.



This is the fourth U-turn slot to be closed by the MMDA for the EDSA Busway project.

The EDSA Busway designates the innermost lane of EDSA as an exclusive lane for buses travelling along the national highway.



The three other U-turn slots closed to traffic were near North Avenue; in front of Quezon City Academy, and near Corregidor Street.