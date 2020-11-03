DFA reports 119 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,364 on Tuesday with 119 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,182 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,354 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA also reported 75 new recoveries and 11 new fatalities on Tuesday.

03 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports an increase both in the total number of confirmed cases and recoveries from COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, with 119 and 75 cases, respectively, from Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/4)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/vYDoMixweI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 3, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 511 in the Asia Pacific, 183 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 387,161 people. The tally includes 7,318 deaths, 348,967 recoveries, and 30,876 active cases.