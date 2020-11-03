‘Devastated kami’: Catanduanes seeks aid in wake of super typhoon 'Rolly'

Several sea vessels and structures lay in ruins on Monday in Gigmoto, Catanduanes following the devastation of Super Typhoon Rolly on the island province. Rolly first made landfall in Catanduanes carrying its peak winds of 265kph. Courtesy of Cecilio Hagos, Good Neighbors International Philippines

MANILA - The governor of Catanduanes on Tuesday appealed for help for thousands of residents affected by the devastation of weather system Rolly, which had made landfall on the province as a super typhoon on Sunday.

“Talagang devastated kami ng bagyong Rolly. Super Typhoon ito, signal no. 5 kaya talagang wala kaming magawa,” said Gov. Joseph Cua.

(We're so devastated by typhoon Rolly. It was a super typhoon, signal no. 5 was raised and we couldn't do anything.)

Communication and powerlines remain down as the super typhoon had toppled around 80 percent of their electric posts.

“Kailangan namin ng tulong mula sa national agency, mga NGOs sana kung puwede kaming matulungan,” he said.

(We need help from the national government and maybe NGOs could also help us too.)

The province, he said, has almost used up its funds to provide help to barangays isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Ang national disaster, through [Presidential spokesperson] Roque, magpapadala ngayong araw ng C-130 na may dalang relief goods at tubig at water equipment para magkaroon kami ng safe water,” he said.

(The national disaster agency, through [Presidential spokesperson] Roque, will send today a C-130 that will bring relief goods and water.)



Rolly first made landfall as a supertyphoon in the municipality of Bato early morning Sunday.

As of Monday, the provincial government has recorded that 10,705 homes were destroyed and 3,100 sustained damage, based on figures posted on Cua’s Facebook page.

Damage to the Abaca industry was pegged at P400 million; P150 million in agriculture, and P700 million in infrastructure.

“Partial report pa lang po 'yun, wala pang report from other municipality dahil wala pang means of transport at talagang isolated hindi makapunta sa iba’t-ibang bayan dahil ang daming natumbang poste, ang daming natumbang punong-kahoy at mga landslide,” he said.

(That’s just a partial report as other municipalities are still isolated due to toppled pose, trees and landslides.)

He said residents are in need of construction materials to repair their damaged houses.

“Sana mabigyan kami ng GI sheets at hardware materials para maibigay sa mga tao,” he said.

(We need GI sheets and hardware materials to give to residents.)

Meanwhile, the province also needs more relief packs and medicines to give to the estimated 68,000 individuals or 15,000 families.

Cua said the province reported 5 casualties—1 from the municipality of San Miguel and 4 from Virac.

The Ando Cua Foundation, meanwhile, has offered free logistics services going to and from Virac. Donations can be coursed through the Ocean Shipping at No. 33 Kaingin Road, Balintawak, Quezon City.