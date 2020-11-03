Bakit militar ang vaccine czar? 'Mas logistics ito,' sabi ng Palasyo

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Dinepensahan ng Malacañang ang puna sa pagkakatalaga kay COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez, retiradong chief of staff ng militar, bilang vaccine czar o mangangasiwa sa negosasyon sa pagkuha ng bakuna para sa mga Pinoy laban sa pandemya.

"Pagbili ng bakuna, the negotiation, manufacture, production, or distribution, binigay ko 'yan kay Secretary Galvez. So only Secretary Galvez is authorized to negotiate or whatever. Ayaw ko 'yang committee-committee. Matagal 'yan. I have great faith in Charlie to really come up with the solutions for the problem," sabi ni Duterte.

Samakatuwid, si Galvez lang ang maaaring makipag-usap sa ibang bansa hinggil sa dini-develop nilang bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

Nabatikos ang desisyon lalo't dapat umano ay isang medical expert ang naitalaga sa posisyon.

Pero may tugon dito ang Palasyo.

"Simple lang po iyan, because the vaccine operation will entail logistics, kinakailangan po may managerial skills at sanay sa ganitong management processes... So it is more on logistics challenge than a medical challenge, ang issue lang po kung medical issue na involved dito, safe po ang vaccine, iyan naman po ay tututukan ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," ani Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Pero para sa isang eksperto, malaking bagay sana kung isang medical expert din ang isang vaccine czar. Gayunpaman, buo ang suporta nito kay Galvez.

"He is a man of integrity, a simple person, and the hero of Marawi... Prerogative ng presidente 'yan. We need to accept and support Sec. Galvez, and Sec. Galvez needs to be open to the suggestions of the civil sociery group," ani Dr. Tony Leachon, chairman ng Kilusang Kontra COVID.

—Ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

Watch more in iWantTFC