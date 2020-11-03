Aid flights to Rolly-ravaged Catanduanes launched

Several sea vessels and structures lie in ruins on Monday in Gigmoto, Catanduanes following the devastation of super typhoon Rolly on the island province. Rolly first made landfall in Catanduanes carrying its peak winds of 265kph. Courtesy of Cecilio Hagos, Good Neighbors International Philippines

MANILA – The Philippine government on Tuesday will send planes loaded with relief goods and temporary shelters to Catanduanes after it was devastated by typhoon Rolly, a disaster response official said.

“Flights have been scheduled to ferry relief items, food packs and other non-food items that will be used by the local government in affected area,” National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told ANC.

Temporary shelters such as tents will also be provided to thousands of residents displaced by the world’s strongest storm this year, he added.

Rolly, which peaked into super typhoon, first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes early Sunday.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua earlier said more than 13,000 homes, some hit by an up to 5-meter storm surge, were damaged.

Roughly 90 percent of infrastructure in the island province was damaged, government data also showed.

Based on initial reports provided by local police, out of 10 houses, 4 were “totally destroyed” and 6 were “severely damaged,” Timbal said.

As of Tuesday, communication and power lines have yet to be restored while water services are cut off due to potential contamination.

To reestablish communication in Catanduanes, telecommunication providers will deploy temporary mobile communication site, Timbal said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has also pledged to provide electricity once power lines are fixed, he added.

As of Tuesday, the NDRRMC said 17 people have died in the country due to the typhoon, including 3 fatalities recorded in Catanduanes, but the agency expects the figure to increase.

Meanwhile, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) counted a higher toll of 20, including 6 in Catanduanes. The fatalities were from the towns of Virac (4), Gigmoto (1) and San Miguel (1).