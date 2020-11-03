ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya to send relief goods to ‘Rolly’-battered Batangas, Or. Mindoro

Residents in Tierra Verde subdivision in Batangas City return to their homes on November 2, 2020 to clean up the mud and debris left by the chest-deep floods brought by Typhoon Rolly the previous day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — ABS-CBN’s Sagip Kapamilya on Monday said it would deliver relief packs to residents of Batangas and Oriental Mindoro, areas that were battered by Typhoon Rolly, along with the Bicol region.

Sagip Kapamilya continues to receive cash donations through various platforms, as well as donations in kind.

Some of the food items that were loaded Tuesday for distribution in Batangas and Oriental Mindoro were ready-to-eat food donations.

Cash donations are encouraged as the ABS-CBN Foundation has long-standing local partnerships to speed up the distribution of relief goods when calamities strike, effectively removing transportation and travel obstacles.

Activating these partnerships is also intended to help spur the local economy.

“Marami talaga ang nagpapaabot (ng donasyon)… marami talaga ang nagpapaabot [at nagsabi] na ‘kami rin, gusto naming tumulong, paano kami makakatulong?” said Jen Santos, ABS-CBN Foundation’s director for operations.

(So many have donated and many said they want to help, asking us how they could provide assistance.)

Santos said the ABS-CBN Foundation would study some offers regarding the use of schools as Sagip Kapamilya relief hubs in typhoon-devastated areas.

She lamented the absence of ABS-CBN’s Regional Network Group, saying its members were usually the first people to help in the aid distribution.

“Mayroon na rin nagpaabot na mga eskwelahan na gustong tumulong, kung pwede rin silang maging relief hubs. ‘Yan po ang kasalukuyan nating pinag-aaralan kasi nga, sa pagkawala rin ng regional stations natin na naging kaagapay natin nang maraming maraming taon sa pagtulong sa operations, so humahanap tayo ng ibang mga grupo na maaaring tumulong sa atin," she said.

(Some offered to have their schools used as relief hubs. This is what we are studying because members of ABS-CBN’s regional stations used to be the very first people who helped us for our relief operations. We are currently looking for other groups that could help us.)

Donations in kind may be dropped off at the Sagip Kapamilya warehouse on Examiner Street, Quezon City. Drop off schedules must be set ahead of time, by calling 3411-4995.

Sagip Kapamilya earlier deployed teams for relief distribution in Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Aurora.

It also deployed its mobile kitchen to serve hot meals to evacuees and flood victims in Aurora, and the Bicol region.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Rolly, more than 50,000 homes were without power on the main island of Luzon, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the Philippine economy.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday said 20 people had been killed in Albay and Catanduanes provinces.