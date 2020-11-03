6 lawmakers linked to communist movement skip Senate probe on red-tagging



MANILA - Six party-list lawmakers who are being linked to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) skipped a Senate hearing on Tuesday on the military's alleged attempt to tag celebrities and activists to the armed communist movement in the country.

The following lawmakers were invited to the hearing but sent their regrets through a letter, saying they were busy with relief efforts after the onslaught of Supertyphoon Rolly:

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate

Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat

Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Jane Elago

"Naninindigan kami na hindi mayuyurakan ng anumang bintang at kasinungalingan ang kredibilidad ng Makabayan," the lawmakers said, referring to the name of their bloc in the House of Representatives.

(We stand firm that no allegation and no lie can destroy the credibility of the Makabayan.)

"Umaasa kaming hindi ninyo pahihintulutang magamit ang inyong Komite at ang Senado bilang lunsaran ng red tagging o terrorist tagging," they told the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, which initiated the inquiry.

(We hope that you will not allow the use of your Committee and the Senate as a launching pad for red tagging or terrorist tagging.)

READ: 6 Makabayan bloc lawmakers whose party-lists are being linked to the communist movement explain their absense in the Senate’s hearing on red tagging, cites relief missions due to #COVID19 and #RollyPH pic.twitter.com/22pPhD15HG — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 3, 2020

During the hearing, military officials showed an old video of CPP founding chair Jose Maria Sison saying these groups - which have now become party-lists - were part of the communist movement.

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency presents a video showing Communist Party of the Philippines founder Joma Sison saying Bayan, Gabriela, ACT, KMU, other groups are linked to communist movement. pic.twitter.com/JMEJdWby3x — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 3, 2020

Because of the absence of the 6 lawmakers, they were unable to defend their respective organizations from allegations.

"Extraordinary efforts were extended by the Committee Secretary to reach out to these people as early as October 30," Lacson, a former police chief, said.

"Kung nandito sila, mas malaya yung talakayan natin because they are here to rebut, disagree, justify or disprove. It's actually their loss," he said.

(If they were here, we will have more free discussions because they are here to rebut, disagree, justify or disprove. It's actually their loss.)

Bayan Muna chair and former congressman Neri Colmenares, who was also invited to the hearing, sent his regrets as well, and asked the Senate panel to hold a separate discussion without military officials.

The Senate probe was held after Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr., commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command and a spokesman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, drew flak over his remarks cautioning celebrities Liza Soberano and Catriona Gray about their alleged association with some left-leaning organizations.