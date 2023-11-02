Villanueva urges Marcos admin to revisit stand on gambling

MANILA - It is time for the Marcos Jr. administration to revisit the national government policy on gambling, a senator said Thursday.



Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, in a virtual interview, made the call while underlining gambling's negative effects on people, especially the youth.



“Definitely, we should revisit our national policy on gambling. I myself, I have been a legislator for more than 20 years now and I am still confused as you are as to what kind of policy are we implementing here,” he said.

“I am against all kind of gambling, be it legal or illegal. Kasi it's a bad precedent. It’s a bad narrative that we can leave behind to our young people na tinatawag nating owners of our future, the hope of the motherland. Sasabihin natin sige magsugal na lang kayo. You depend everything on the game of chance which is a wrong trait na pupuwede nating ipamana sa ating susunod na henerasyon,” he added.

The government’s vague policy about gambling also reflects on the role of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which holds both the role of the regulator and operator, the senator said.

PAGCOR, he added, is a failure when it comes to overseeing the operation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), with the recent raid on a POGO hub in Pasay City that turned out to be an alleged prostitution den and other alleged criminal activities like human trafficking.

“Ang nakakalungkot paulit-ulit na lang parang wala tayong magawa, paulit-ulit na lang yung PAGCOR parang pinapakita nila na wala silang kakayahang iregulate itong POGO and yet they are still supporting this highly questionable operation of POGO,” Villanueva said.

The senator believes that PACGOR's charter doesn’t authorize the agency to regulate POGOs.

Villanueva is looking at tackling in the plenary Senator Win Gatchalian’s penned committee report that pushes for the total and immediate shutdown of POGOs in the country.

Villanueva said he is hoping to have Gatchalian’s report discussed on the floor when the Senate session resumes next week.